Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Spille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Spille

Add a Memory
Margie Spille Obituary
Margie Spille

Sayler Park - (nee Yunker) Loving wife of the late Raymond "Inky" Spille; devoted children: Michael (Donna) Spille & Diane (Tim) Hibbard; cherished grandchildren: Mark (Summer), Michelle (Tony Halusek) Spille, Matthew & Leah Hibbard; dear sisters-in-laws: Irene & Marietta Yunker, Marianne & Ruby Spille; & many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ed Eiding Food Pantry or St. Al's on the Ohio. Mail donations to Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45233. full obit & leave a memory www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -