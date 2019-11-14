Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Bridgetown, OH
View Map
Green Township - Beloved daughter of James and Pamela (Cheek) Brannen. Dear sister of Blake James (Heather) Brannen and Madeline Paige Brannen. Granddaughter of Donnie Cheek and the late Patricia (Schout) Cheek and John Eugene Brannen and Estella Marie (Spahr) Brannen. Margo is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Age 25 years. Margo was an avid reader and cherished the times spent with her dog Koda. Visitation Monday, Nov 18 from 8:30 am to 10 am at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood), followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church (Bridgetown). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Louie's Legacy https://www.louieslegacy.org/wp/support-us/donate/ or Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
