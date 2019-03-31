|
|
Marguerite McClure Blackburn
Taylor Mill - Marguerite McClure (nee Vinson) Blackburn, 89 formerly of Taylor Mill, went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 30, 2019 at Village Care Center, Erlanger. She retired as secretary for Latonia Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Don Blackburn.
Survived by her son Todd (Julie) Blackburn of Florence; sister Ruby Martin of Walton; grandchildren Emily and Evan and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation 10 am till service at 12 noon Wednesday April 3, 2019 all at Latonia Baptist Church (Chapel), 38th. & Church Sts., Latonia, KY 41015.
Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.
Memorials to Latonia Baptist Church T.V. Ministry.
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOMES is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019