Margy Kramer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margy Kramer

Crestview Hills - Margaret A. "Margy" Kramer, 76, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood. Margy was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 18, 1943 to the late Clarence and Margaret (Barthel) Scharber. During her life, Margy served as a teacher at St. Pius X School and St. Paul School retiring after 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Kramer, and siblings Del, Donnie, and Lloyd Scharber. Margy is survived by her daughter Jenny Farrell, grandchildren Michelle, Joey, Julia, and Matt Farrell, and siblings Ade Scharber, Virg Scharber, Darrell Scharber, Lyle Scharber, Mary Kochan, Betty Kilby, Kathy Picha, Bob Scharber, Dick Scharber, and Tom Scharber. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation and begin at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com Guest are encouraged to wear a mask and expect extended wait times due to capacity restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved