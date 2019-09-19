|
Maria J. Book
Cincinnati - Maria J. Book, daughter of Jack and Mary Louise Book, sister to Teresa Seurkamp (Book), John M. Book, Thomas W. Book, William R. and Jiennie Carbon Book, aunt to Heather Seurkamp and Ian Book. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graduate of Purcell Marian High School and University of Cincinnati. Passed away suddenly on September 13, 2019. Age 49. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Church (3223 Linwood Ave., 45226), Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 AM. Visitation in church from 8:30 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Purcell Marian High School (2935 Hackberry St., Cincinnati, 45206) or to the Animal Humane Society (845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422). Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
