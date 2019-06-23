|
|
Maria L. Brown
Cincinnati - Maria L. Brown, 82, passed peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 16th, the Heavenly Father called her home. She leaves to cherish her love, beloved husband Clyde S. Brown, 7 girls and 1 boy as she referred to her darling children, with a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation at 10 AM followed by service at 11 AM will be held June 24th, at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 10998 Southland Rd, 45240. Interment Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019