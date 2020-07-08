Maria Sakellariou
Beloved wife of the late Sam Sakellariou. Loving mother of Fifi (Wayne) Biehle and Elaine (Ken Pfierman) Sakellariou. Cherished Yiadi of Paul (Katie) Bunnell, Alex Rulon, Lindsay (Troy) Holbrock and Samm (Ryan) Baker. Adored great grandmother of Anna & Emma Holbrock and Tatum & Eleni Baker. Dear sister of George Batsakes. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Suddenly Monday July 6, 2020. Age 88 years. Visitation 10 AM Friday July 10th, followed by a 12 PM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. Masks are required. If desired memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Arthritis Foundation
. www.dwifuneralhome.com