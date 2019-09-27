|
Newport - Maria Sunta Zimmerman (nee Pangallo), 81, of Newport, KY passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born March 10, 1938 to Fortunato and Carmella Pangallo. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and nonna. She enjoyed being with her family carrying out her Italian traditions with them. She will be missed by her family and leave them with nothing but wonderful memories. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joseph Zimmerman; 4 daughters and 2 sons, Kim Ziegler and husband Greg, Cindy Howard and husband Joe, Nancy Gesenhues and husband Tom, Cathy Kelly and husband Mark, Joseph Zimmerman, and Andy Zimmerman and his wife Jenny. She is survived by 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Carmella Sena (nee Pangallo) and brother Junior Pangallo and his wife Pat. She is proceeded in death by her parents and 13 of her brothers and sisters. Her visitation will be held on September 30, 2019 at Muehlenkamp- Erschell funeral home in Ft. Thomas from 5-8pm. Mass will be on October 1, 2019 at St .Thomas church at 11 A.M. Memorials to go to the . Memorials may be made to the , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
