|
|
Maria Werning
Aurora - Maria Werning (nee Van Alen) passed away on Friday. She is survived by her husband, Willie J Werning; 3 sons, Willie (Kathleen), Richard, Matthew (Michelle); 6 grandchildren, Shaun, Remington, Sterling, Robinson, Sarah, Eric; and 3 great grandchildren, Ava, Lyeam, Oliver. Visitation will be Thurs from 12-2 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, IN. Funeral Mass will be at 2 pm. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019