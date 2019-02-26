Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Lawrenceburg,, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Lawrenceburg, IN
View Map
Maria Werning

Aurora - Maria Werning (nee Van Alen) passed away on Friday. She is survived by her husband, Willie J Werning; 3 sons, Willie (Kathleen), Richard, Matthew (Michelle); 6 grandchildren, Shaun, Remington, Sterling, Robinson, Sarah, Eric; and 3 great grandchildren, Ava, Lyeam, Oliver. Visitation will be Thurs from 12-2 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, IN. Funeral Mass will be at 2 pm. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
