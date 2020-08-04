1/1
Marian Bick Dotson
Marian Bick Dotson

Marian, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1923 in Ripley, Ohio. She was the loving daughter of the late Lenore and George Bick.

Preceded in death by her dear husband, Donald Dale Dotson, her sister Lois, and her brothers Bobby & Jack (Texanna). Marian is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Lynne Wessling (Rodger) and Dennis Richard Dotson (Mary Ann). Dear grandmother of Mike (LaDawna), Ken (Ellen), Melissa, Madeline (Josh) & Ellen (Jeremy). G G to Kelsey, Tanner, Tres, Mia, Toby, Brianna, Emerson & Harrison. She will be remembered, to all who were blessed to have known her, as a fun, loving, caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin & friend.

Marian has donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, which provides physicians & researchers with the opportunity to gain knowledge to improve quality of life and impact the future of medicine. Afterwards, she will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UC Health Foundation at https://www.foundation.uc.edu/donate




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
