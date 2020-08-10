1/1
Marian Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Brown

Independence - Marian Brown, 86, of Independence, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of Nicholson Christian Church, Nicholson, Kentucky. Marian is survived by her husband of 69 years Floyd Brown. She is also survived by her daughters Donna Davis, Sandra Sargent and Deborah (John) Powers; son Kenneth (Diane) Brown; grandchildren Melinda Brown, Terra Bishop, Rebecca Hewling, Kristen Roland, Scott Davis, Shawn Sargent, Jeremy Sargent, Nathan Powers and Joshua Brown; sixteen great grandchildren; sisters Helen Watson and Loretta Jordan; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents John Joseph and Elizabeth Gertrude Hirth; sons-in-laws Larry Davis and Terry Sargent. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial suggested to Nicholson Christian Church, 1970 Walton-Nicholson, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may watch the Funeral Service Live Stream at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved