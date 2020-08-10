Marian Brown
Independence - Marian Brown, 86, of Independence, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of Nicholson Christian Church, Nicholson, Kentucky. Marian is survived by her husband of 69 years Floyd Brown. She is also survived by her daughters Donna Davis, Sandra Sargent and Deborah (John) Powers; son Kenneth (Diane) Brown; grandchildren Melinda Brown, Terra Bishop, Rebecca Hewling, Kristen Roland, Scott Davis, Shawn Sargent, Jeremy Sargent, Nathan Powers and Joshua Brown; sixteen great grandchildren; sisters Helen Watson and Loretta Jordan; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents John Joseph and Elizabeth Gertrude Hirth; sons-in-laws Larry Davis and Terry Sargent. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial suggested to Nicholson Christian Church, 1970 Walton-Nicholson, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may watch the Funeral Service Live Stream at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com