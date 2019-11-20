|
|
Marian Broz (nee Huhn)
Morgan Township - formerly of Northbrook passed away November 19, 2019 at age 87. She was a bartender for many years at Brentwood Bowl. Beloved wife of the late Harold Broz; mother of the late Michael (Dixie) Broz, Robert (Susan) Broz, and Steve (Karen) Broz; dear grandmother and great grandmother; and sister of Evelyn Geraci and the late Marge Geraci. Private services will be held. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019