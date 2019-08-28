|
Marian C. Crabtree
Ft. Wright - Marian C. Crabtree (nee Dwyer), 73 years of age, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeths Hospice Tuesday morning. She was the loving wife of George Crabtree. Loving mother of Seth Jones (Allison). Loving grandma of Austin and Harrison. Marian was a Zookeeper/Curator with the Louisville Zoo for more than twenty years and an ultrasound tech for close to twenty years at St. Elizabeths Hospital. Marian enjoyed crafting, making beautiful handmade cards, spending time outdoors hiking and birding with her husband, and visiting her grandsons and son in Maryland. She was involved with several local charities including Milestones Therapeutic Riding, Fairhaven Thrift Store, and Friends of the Kenton County Public Library. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 am until 1:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Milestones, Inc 12372 Riggs Road, Independence, KY 41051 or Matthew 25 Ministries 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019