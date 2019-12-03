Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Harrison - Marian C. Schnur (nee Reber), beloved wife of Gordon M. Schnur. Devoted mother of Gordon (Nicole) Schnur Jr., Donna (James) Ritter, Gary (Renee) Schnur and the late Deborah Burress. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Bill Reber. Marian passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Dec 7) from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive Mooseheart, ILL. 60539. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
