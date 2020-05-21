Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko

Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko, 80, beloved wife of James R. Macenko for 58 years, passed away May 16 surrounded by her loving family: Jim, Kathy (Matt), Shari (Brad), Tim (Julie), and Ken (Lynn). Cherished grandmother to Katie, Will and Celia Powers, Abby and Carrie Jeffrey, Megan and Tyler Macenko and Anna, Jacob and Jackson Macenko.

Marian's infectious laugh and smile will be missed.

Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Church Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 am. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Marian has donated her body to science for the benefit of cancer research. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved