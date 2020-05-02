Marian Craig Downey
Cincinnati - Downey, Marian (Craig), passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 due to Covid-19. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 13, 1938 to Robert and Mary Craig. She graduated from South High School, where she participated in musicals and then went on to Case Western Reserve University where she met and married Vernon Downey in 1958. They had 6 children with whom she took joy in raising in Forest Park, Ohio, where they moved in 1963. She was a stay at home mom who was proud to attend night school and finish her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Xavier University in 1975.
She involved herself in her children's lives by cheering them on from the sideline and also volunteering to coach kickball, soccer, and softball. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. She adored all animals and always had a houseful of different creatures. She loved walking her dogs in Winton Woods and the neighborhood.
With her psychology degree completed and her children all in school, she went to work for Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME), where she helped investigate housing discrimination in Cincinnati. She was proud to testify against apartment owners and realtors who discriminated against renters and buyers based on race. She then began volunteer work at Rollman Psychiatric Institute, working in the activities room where she helped clients make artwork and opened up the recreation rooms for sports activities. This led to her second job as an Activities Therapist for Rollman. She worked towards a social work degree and eventually became a Licensed Social Worker at Rollman and later Longview State Hospital. She valued her clients and was an advocate for those suffering mental illness. She was a proud member of the Service Employees International Union and fought against the closing of mental hospitals in the 1980's.
She suffered a debilitating stroke in 1994, but was able to recover enough to drive and live independently at Maple Knoll in Springdale. She spent the remaining years of her life enjoying all of the activities that Maple Knoll and eventually Bridgeway Point offered. She especially liked the art classes and the Purple Hat Society. She loved seeing her grandkids often and going to their performances and sporting events. She enjoyed many family visits and dinners. Her favorite trips out were to the Cincinnati Zoo, the Newport Aquarium and the Cincinnati Art Museum.
Marian was a woman of faith and attended St. Gabriel Church. She was a cantor for many years, enjoying singing for the congregation. She was a Sunday School teacher and worked with the fifth graders, having her students act out Bible stories in class.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert James and David Craig, her 6 children, Christopher, Blaise, Juliet (Bryson), Stephanie, Gaby (Jack), and Nicolette (John), and 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Lyndsay, Noah, Isabel, Joe, Océane and Genevieve.
At a later date when it is safe to gather again, A Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St. Gabriel Church with a luncheon to follow at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.