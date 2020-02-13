|
Marian E. Fischer
Ft. Thomas - Marian E. (nee Smith) Fischer, 97, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was a very proud Army veteran serving during World War II. Marian was a Dental Technician during her time in the Army and later worked as a Dental Assistant with City of Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fischer, her parents, Harold and Evelyn (nee Filkins) Smith and her brothers, Ronald and Leland Smith. Marian is survived by her devoted daughters, Nancy (Bob) Callahan and Barb (Dan) Heck, her step-children, Cheryl (Ken) Paul and Bill (Janet) Fischer, her loving grandchildren, Gina (Tom) Zwick, Danny (Kara) Heck, Hank (Julie) Arens, Dave (Missy) Heck, Vince (Melda) Arens, Bridget (Adam) Crawford and Kristy (Dwayne) Mason, her step-granddaughters, Tracy (Ed) Miller and Trisha Uebel, her 21 great grandchildren and her 2 great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Therese Church (Southgate), 11 Temple Place, on Saturday (Feb. 15) from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Rev. Clarence Heitzman officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas with military honors. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Directed to Cord Fund, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020