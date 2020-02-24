|
Marian E. McClatchey
Green Township - Marian E. McClatchey (Nee Hub, Beloved wife of the late Jerry McClatchey for 36 years. Loving mother of Chris McClatchey, Amy (Joe) Gates, Tim (Shannon) McClatchey, Katie (Eric) Priestle and Becky (Mark) Reverman. Devoted grandmother of Hannah, Aida McClatchey, AJ Gates, Carly, Jack, Alex McClatchey, Madi, Ellie, Jake Priestle, Maia, Stella, Tessa Reverman. Dear sister of Ginger Brooks, Elaine Monroe, JoAnne Haskamp, Jerry Hub and the late Jim Hub. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 10:00 AM until NOON with Mass of Christian Burial following at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jerome T. McClatchey Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224 or to Cheering for Charity for Alzheimer's, PO Box 53759, Cincinnati, OH 45253. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020