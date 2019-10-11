|
Marian Elise Tatum
Marian Elise "Lowry" Tatum (you probably knew her as "Mimi") unexpectedly left her terrestrial vessel on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the age of 73. Her spirit is carried on by her children Bill (Lisa) Tatum, Anne (Andy) Riddiough & Russ(Sarah)Tatum. three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two surviving sister/in-law, and an extended family, friends from every walk of life, and her furdaughter Nikita. She was predeceased by her Parents Francis & Anne Lowry, Husband Bill Tatum Sr. & Sister Eleanor Lowry. For more information www.shortenandryan.com/.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Mason Food Pantry 406 Fourth Ave Mason OH, 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019