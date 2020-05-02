Marian Ellerhorst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Ellerhorst

Cincinnati - Ellerhorst, Marian (nee Reck). Beloved wife for 56yrs. of the late Robert H. Ellerhorst. Loving mother of Jan (David) Stockton, Julie Ellerhorst (Gerry Pugil), Cindy (late Darryl) Reed, Gary (Robin), Gregg (Lisa), Pete (Jenny) and Brian (Rosario) Ellerhorst. Devoted grandma of Darryl Jr., Derrick, Justin, Aleasha, Kimberly, Chasity, Felecia, Nadya, Jinni, Ashley, Robbie, Will , Audrey, Julie, Eric, Andrew, Nick, Claire and Becky. Great grandma of 20. Dear sister of Evelyn (Lawrence) Maag, J. Rodney (Judy) Reck, and the late William Reck. Sister-in-law of the late Frances Reck. Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment St. Joseph Old Cemetery in Price Hill. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to the Ellerhorst Family Scholarship c/o either Elder High School 3900 Vincent Ave. (45205) or Mercy McAuley High School, 6000 Oakwood Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 or West Park Resident Needs Fund, c/o Mercy Health West Park, 2950 West Park Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. www.neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved