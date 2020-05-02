Marian Ellerhorst
Cincinnati - Ellerhorst, Marian (nee Reck). Beloved wife for 56yrs. of the late Robert H. Ellerhorst. Loving mother of Jan (David) Stockton, Julie Ellerhorst (Gerry Pugil), Cindy (late Darryl) Reed, Gary (Robin), Gregg (Lisa), Pete (Jenny) and Brian (Rosario) Ellerhorst. Devoted grandma of Darryl Jr., Derrick, Justin, Aleasha, Kimberly, Chasity, Felecia, Nadya, Jinni, Ashley, Robbie, Will , Audrey, Julie, Eric, Andrew, Nick, Claire and Becky. Great grandma of 20. Dear sister of Evelyn (Lawrence) Maag, J. Rodney (Judy) Reck, and the late William Reck. Sister-in-law of the late Frances Reck. Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment St. Joseph Old Cemetery in Price Hill. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to the Ellerhorst Family Scholarship c/o either Elder High School 3900 Vincent Ave. (45205) or Mercy McAuley High School, 6000 Oakwood Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 or West Park Resident Needs Fund, c/o Mercy Health West Park, 2950 West Park Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.