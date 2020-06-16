Marian F. Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian F. Richard

Alexandria - Marian F. Richard, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Seasons of Alexandria. She was a retired office clerk with the Hartford Insurance Company. She was a member of St. Bernard Church and the Bereavement Committee. Marian was an avid bowler. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Schurbroch) Richard. She was preceded in death by her life partner, Gertrude Hall; brothers, Harry, Ray, Norb and Joe Richard; sisters, Florence Ailles and Alma Smith. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rodgers; nieces, Jennifer (Roy) Rodgers, Christiane (Matt) Flannery, Regina Clos, Judy Whitehead and Patricia Thoman; nephews, John (Jean) Rodgers, Michael (Mary) Reynolds, Dan Smith and William Dale (Rosemarie) Ailles; several great nieces and great nephews. Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 18 at St. Bernard Church at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry Ave., Dayton, KY 41074. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved