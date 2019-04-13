|
|
Marian F. Souders
Green Township - (nee Ruehl), beloved wife for 66 years of the late Donald J. Souders. Loving mother of Kathy (John) Longobardo, Patti Giesting, Gary (Joan) Souders, Tom (Joyce) Souders, Lori (John) Vance, Dan (Peggy) Souders, Scott (Alice) Souders and the late Ronnie Souders. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marge Holscher. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass on Monday, April 15 at 10am at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bayley Place, 990 Bayley Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45233.
neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019