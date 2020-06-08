Marian Gosey
Marian Gosey (nee Ruebel) age 96, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020. Marian was the beloved wife of the late George Gosey, loving mother of Karen Cosmik, Kathy Fortney and Kris Tranquilli, grandmother of Meghan Cosmik, Jason Cosmik, Jen (Ben) Bishop, Kelly (Stephen) Taylor, Tammy Harvey, Erin (Rich) Reyes, Matthew Tranquilli and Lauren Tranquilli and great-grandmother of 7. Services will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home for immediate family only. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences can be made at Hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
