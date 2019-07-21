Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd
Cinti, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd
Cinti, OH
Marian H. (Deters) Fleck


1925 - 2019
Marian H. (Deters) Fleck Obituary
Marian H. Fleck (nee Deters)

Milford - Marian H. Fleck (nee Deters), beloved wife of the late John R. Fleck. Devoted mother of Dave (the late Denise) Fleck of Dallas, TX, John Fleck of Amelia and Janice Lea of Milford OH. Loving grandmother of David (Autumn) and John Fleck, Ashley (Kevin) Dorato, Maria Lea, and the late Brian Irwin and great grandchildren Zachary, Peyton, Laila, Eliza and Luca. Dear sister of the late Virginia Land. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after a brief illness, age 93. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 23, 11:00AM at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cinti, OH 45244. Visitation in church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cinti, OH 45203 Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
