|
|
Marian Hodge Russo
Florence - Marian Hodge Russo, 79, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born on April 27, 1940 in Cynthiana, KY, she was the daughter of the late Carlis and Geneva Hodge. Marian was an avid collector. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and camping. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years: Frank Russo and her step-daughter: Susan Klein. Marian is survived by her son: Charlie "Buck" (Holly) Bresch; step-sons: Mark (Vicki) Russo, Jim (Cheryl) Russo, David (Becky) Russo and Jeff (Rebecca) Russo; daughter: Lynn (Tony) Nienaber; step-daughter: Karin (Pete) Radice and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Kentucky Veterans Cemtery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested in Marian's name to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019