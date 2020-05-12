Marian Kistner
Cincinnati - KISTNER, Marian L. (nee Wolfer). Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Bud" Kistner, loving mother of Dee (Mike) McGinnis, Nancy (Jim) Collins, Paul (Deb) and Ken (Kathy) Kistner, grandmother of Tony (JoEllen), Adrienne, Steven (Stephanie), Eric (Karen) and Greg (Heather) Kistner, Kurt (Amanda) McGinnis, Molly (Chris) Winward and Joe (Kelly) McGinnis, Amanda Absher and Katie (Jim) Tierney. Great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Wolfer. Passed away May 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Clement Church or to Sister's of St. Francis Oldenburg. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 17, 2020.