Marian Louise Cox
1931 - 2020
Marian Louise Cox

Newport - Marian Louise Cox, 89 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on June 4, 2020. Marian was born April 21, 1931 in Newport, KY to Nelson Cox and Ella Gordon Cox. Marian was a graduate of Newport High School, and an Executive Secretary for various law firms in Cincinnati. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross, and also enjoyed cooking and playing the piano. Marian is survived by her Cousins. Funeral services will be at the Convenience of the Family. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Marian and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
