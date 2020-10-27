1/1
Marian "Mark" Lugowski
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Alfreda R. Lugowska (nee Platowska). Loving father of Ania (Carl) Trinkle and the late Marek W. Lugowski. Dear grandfather of Zach (Erica) Trinkle. Caring great grandfather of Elise Trinkle. Mark passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Mark came to the US in the fall of 1973 while still a citizen of Poland with his wife and children. He worked for the polish trade organization and later worked in purchasing as a buyer for General Electric. Following his career with General Electric, he helped start up Northern KY Engineering and worked there as a buyer before retiring. He had an MBA and later received another MBA from UC, because his credits didn't transfer from Poland. After retirement, he enjoyed reading, gardening, mushroom hunting, and was an excellent bridge player. Mark was fluent in several languages, was accepting and fascinated with all cultures. He considered himself a citizen of the world. He has traveled the world and was able to live a very fulfilling life and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, November 2 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, Westwood (3155 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 24211). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 3 at 10 am at St. Martin of Tours (3720 St Martins Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45211). Memorial Donations may be made to VITAS Hospice Community Connection, PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours
