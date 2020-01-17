Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Alexandria - Marian Pearson, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Seasons of Alexandria. She was a member and organist of Montana Avenue Church of the Nazarene in Cincinnati for many years. Survivors include her brothers, Dave (Carol) Liles of Mansfield, OH, Walter "Buddy" (Esther) Liles of Pensacola, FL and sister, Anita Williams (Jerry) of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Viola Liles of Ft. Thomas, and her brother, Tom, of Cincinnati. You're invited to a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Montana Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 2559 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Apr. 3, 2020
