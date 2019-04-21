|
Marian Pedicone
Fort Thomas - Marian Pedicone of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1927 in Newport, KY to Stephen and Caroline (Ortlieb) Krebs. She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Alfred Joseph Pedicone, Sr.; her sister, Bernice Krebs; and her grandson, Stephen Merritt. She is survived by: her son, Alfred Pedicone, Jr.; her daughter, Adele (Pat) Murphy; her son, Stephen (Jill Soete) Pedicone; her five grandchildren: Sara, Cameron, Kellen, Blake, and Allie; her great granddaughter, Reagan; her two sisters: Elaine Krebs and Beatrice (Fritz) Dickhaus; and her brother, Stephen (Gerry) Krebs. A celebration of Marian's life will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mother of God Catholic Church in Covington, Kentucky. Visitation at 10 am with a mass at noon. A reception will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Academy or Brighton Center. To message the family please visit: www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019