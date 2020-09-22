1/
Marian Rentrop
Marian Rentrop

Covedale - Marian A Rentrop, dear aunt of James "Paul" (Deborah) Rentrop, Monica (Tim) Rogers, Joe (Amy) Rentrop and the late Peter (Terri) Rentrop, great aunt of many nieces and nephews, sister of the late James (late Mary) Rentrop. Retired after more than 40 years of service with Cincinnati Bell. Member of the Cincinnati Bell Pioneers and the Rosie Reds. Died, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 age 95. Friends are invited to the funeral mass, Saturday, 10:30 AM, St Teresa of Avila Church. Social distance is expected and masks are required in church. Burial to follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hamilton County SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati (45249). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
