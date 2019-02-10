|
Marian Ruth Lang Delaplaine
Charlotte, NC. - Mrs. Marian Ruth Lang Delaplaine of Charlotte, North Carolina, age 94, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Martin Andrew Lang and Grace Ellis Lang. Marian was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Surviving are her husband of 72 years, Edward Foresman Delaplaine II of Charlotte,N.C.; her son, Edward F. Delaplaine III and his wife Jennifer of Charlotte, N.C.; daughters, Elizabeth D. Schweikhardt of Howell, Michigan and Susan D. Baker and her husband W. Reade of Wilmington, N.C.; four grandaughters, Lindsey McCoy, Heidi McAra, Allison Webster, and Jessica Heim and six great grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen D. Delaplaine; son in law James Schweikhardt; brother Martin Lang and sisters Alice Herbert and Betty Brewer.
Services were private. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019