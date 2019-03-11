|
MARIAN SCHWARTZ
Florence - Marian Grace Schwartz, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marian was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Joseph and Mary Wurtz. Marian graduated from Saint Bonaventure in 1948. Later she married the love of her life Thomas Jan Schwartz, Jr. In 1955, she and Tom opened Tom's Papa Dino's Pizza on Main Street in Florence. Marian was well known as "Mama Spaghetti." She enjoyed bowling, gardening, bingo, and traveling, but she will be remembered most as the best mom ever. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas Jan Schwartz, Jr. She also leaves behind her children Mike Schwartz, Tom Schwartz III (Cheryl), Pamela Schwartz, Sharon Pope (Denny), Tony Schwartz (Tracey), Kimberly Schwartz, Mary Schwartz-Crittendon (Mike), and Scott Schwartz (Amy); as well as 25 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; sister, Patty Loftus and brother, Joey Wurtz (Rhonda). Marian is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Schwartz, daughter, Holly Schwartz and brothers, Earl and Johnny Yerkes. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral Service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials may be left in Marian's honor to the 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019