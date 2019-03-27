Resources
Cincinnati - TOLOS, Mariana L., age 88, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully March 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband William, sons John and Matthew, both of Cincinnati; granddaughters Stacy Kane (Scott) of Washington, DC and Emily Lepner (Lennart) of San Francisco; and 1 great-granddaughter. She will be laid to rest in Spring Grove Cemetery. No services are planned but a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
