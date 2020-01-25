|
Marianna Cox Hirons
Marianna Cox Hirons, beloved wife of the late Frederic C. Hirons, devoted mother to Molly Diesbach (Benjy), Sheila Schroeder (Reed), Fred Hirons (Carla), and Ellie Pohlman (Mark). Grandmother to Benjamin Diesbach (Sarah), Alex Diesbach, Tug Schroeder, Jesse Schroeder, Gusty Pohlman, and Ian Hirons. Great Grandmother to Mary Evelyn Schroeder. Sister to Dr. William H. Cox, Jr.
Marianna was born July 5, 1925 to Marianne C. Cox and W. Howard Cox in Cincinnati, Ohio where she was a lifelong resident. She attended Lotspeich School and The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Ct.
Marianna was very athletic and loved sports of all kinds. She was the Junior National Trap Champion, a title she was very proud of. She spent much of her married life golfing, playing tennis, skiing, and playing paddle tennis. Family trips were spent sailing the east coast in the summer and skiing out west in the winter. She also loved history and was well read. She played bridge and loved spending time with lifelong friends. She volunteered at the Art Museum, was a member of the Indian Hill Garden Club, Cincinnati Historical Society, and a proud member of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Ohio.
Services will be held privately.
Contributions honoring the memory of Marianna may be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center at https://8271a.blackbaudhosting.com/8271a/Memorial-Donation or to The Betts House of the Colonial Dames at https://thebettshouse.org/donate-2/.
