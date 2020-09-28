Sister Marianna RumpkeCovington - Mary Ann Rumpke was born on August 15, 1933, to Herman and Mary Rumpke in Cincinnati, Ohio, the sixth of seven children. She described her large family as loving and faith-filled. Mary Ann attended Saint Charles School, Carthage, Ohio, and then graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School, St. Bernard, Ohio, in 1951. Shortly, after graduating, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame, where she made her profession of vows on August 25, 1954.Sister Marianna (formerly Sister Mary Herman Joseph) started her ministry teaching elementary school in the dioceses of Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio. She received her BS in Elementary Education at Our Lady of Cincinnati College, and a few years later earned a Master of Education Reading Specialist from Eastern Kentucky University.Sister was then missioned for seven years to Holy Trinity Parish and School in Harlan, Kentucky, as a teacher and tutor. Sister Marianna and the other sisters there started an outreach for the entire Harlan community. It included a front-porch pantry for distributing food, diapers, clothing, and money for medicine. They turned no one away.In 1973 sister returned home to Northern Kentucky and ministered as principal and administrator in several local schools. She worked many of those years as principal at St. John's elementary school, Covington, Kentucky, (now known as Prince of Peace Montessori). After over 57 years of teaching and working with children, sister retired to Lourdes Hall, but her ministry did not stop after teaching. At St. Joseph Heights, she shared her gift of needle work and sewing. Sister Marianna created beautiful stuffed animals and dolls for the annual Fourth of July Festival. It was rare to see her without a needle in hand. If she was not creating, she was participating in a friendly Scrabble game or puzzle with other sisters and staff members. She will be greatly missed.Sister Marianna Rumpke went home to God on September 25, 2020. Sister is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Albert, Edward, Raymond, Herman, and her sister, Virginia Ollinger. She is survived by her dear sister, Dorothy Compton, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.Due to the current health-care restrictions on gatherings, a private Catholic Mass will take place at St. Joseph Heights chapel, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. A celebration of Sister Marianna's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Covington, KY