1/1
Marianne Doll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Doll

Cincinnati - Marianne Doll, beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and the Anne (nee Murphy) Doll. Dear sister of Thomas R. (Janice) Doll, Terry (Carol) Doll and Michael (Suzette) Doll. Awesome aunt of Thomas Doll, Kerri Doll, Kelly Doll, Katie Doll and Kieley Doll. Also survived by many close supportive friends. Marianne passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 63. She was a long time employee and erstwhile family member of the RG Sellers Company. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Sept. 17) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (Sept. 18) at Little Flower Church at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Nurturing Center, 5 Spiral Dr. Suite 100 Florence, Ky. 41042 or Cincinnati Opera Guild, 1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved