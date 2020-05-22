Marianne I. Kurtinitis
Marianne I. Kurtinitis devoted sister of Carol Ann (David) Kleinman, beloved daughter of the late William and Helen Kurtinitis (nee Isaac), caring aunt of Michael and David Kleinman, dear friend, business partner, and "mother" of J. (Jane) Fleckenstein. Died May 20, 2020 at age 85 years. Marianne was a pioneer in the design field when she took over the family business, Interiors By Kurtinitis Inc. in the late sixties. As a female business woman she paved the way for many others in Cincinnati. She was well known for her traditional style, flair for color and "all business" nature. For many years, her faithful companion, schnauzer Heidi could be found sleeping by her side in the office. Marianne came to work every day up until retirement two years ago. Although her family business was her passion, her pride and joy was her White Cadillac sporting a navy roof. Anyone who knew Marianne can picture her driving to Kurtinitis in the morning with Heidi in the front seat next to her. There will be a Private Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials can be made in her honor to the SPCA or Vitas Hospice or St. Rose Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
