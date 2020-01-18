|
Marianne "Mimi" Roth
Green Township - (nee Hausfeld) beloved wife for 63 years of the late Ronald A. Roth. Loving mother of Mike (Cindy) Roth, Kathy (Gary) Oetjen, Mark Roth, Matt (Jean) Roth, Danny (Trudy) Roth & Ronnie (Connie) Roth. Devoted grandmother of Kristi, Scott, Lori, Jennifer, Gary, Jr., Nick, Jake, Bradin, Brett, Mariah, Sami, Olivia, Jack, Neal, Dan, Bryan and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Adley, Kinsley, Alaina, Alexa, Molly, Nolan, Cameron, Eric , Isabella, Elijah, Quinn and Michael. Dear brother of Richard "Butch" Hausfeld. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmund & Irene (Montag) Hausfeld and her in-laws,Theophilus and Loretta (Buecher) Roth. Age 84 years. Family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 24 from 9 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd. Mimi was a member of the Western Hills Garden Club and she volunteered as a cook for Bloc Ministries in Price Hill. Memorials may be made to Bloc Ministries, 911 W. 8th Street. Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or OserRoth Fest, 4466 Bridgetown Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020