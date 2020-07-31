Marianne Wottreng
Cincinnati - (nee Lesch) beloved wife of Anton Wottreng. Loving mother of Anton "Tony" Wottreng and Monika (John) Martini. Devoted grandmother of Michelle Brennan, Melody Schlanser and John and Mike Martini. Also survived by numerous loving great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Helen Lesch and the late Anna Hehn. Passed away July 24, 2020. Age 86. Graveside service Tues., August 4, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Old Cemetery, 3819 West 8th St., Price Hill.(Meet at front gate). neidhardminges.com