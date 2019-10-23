Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Marie Antoinette Judd Obituary
Marie Antoinette Judd (nee: Bitter), 77, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from the John McCormack Co. where she was an office manager for 15 years. Marie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Covington & Kenton Co. Jaycees, Past President of the Northern Kentucky Secretary Association and the America Business Women's Association (ABWA). She is survived by her loving husband of 57yrs., Charles Corydon "Sonny" "Chuck" Judd and their children, Charles "Bill" (Sandy A.) Judd, Debbe (David) Nothelfer and Scott Alan (Mari) Judd. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ronald Bitter and Sam (Linda) Bitter, sister Darla Singleton, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Bitter, sister-in-law, Louise Bitter and brother-in-law, Larry Singleton. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3pm to 4pm at St. Henry Church, Erlanger, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Foundation to Support Cancer Care or . Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
