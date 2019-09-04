|
|
Marie Brock
Cold Springs - Marie Brock (95) passed away, September 1, 2019. She was born in Green Hall, KY, on July 24, 1924, daughter of the late Finley and Eva Pierson Wilson. Marie was a member at Fairlane Baptist Church for many years. She then became a member of Christ Baptist Church in Cold Springs in 2008.
In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband's Earnest Combs and Curtis Brock, son Howard Brock and siblings Raymond Wilson, Kathleen Wilson and Thelma Baker. Survivors include son Harold Combs, daughter Debbie Kappes, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, September 5, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12pm also at the funeral home. Marie's final resting place will be in Butler Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth at 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019