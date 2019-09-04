Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Brock


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marie Brock Obituary
Marie Brock

Cold Springs - Marie Brock (95) passed away, September 1, 2019. She was born in Green Hall, KY, on July 24, 1924, daughter of the late Finley and Eva Pierson Wilson. Marie was a member at Fairlane Baptist Church for many years. She then became a member of Christ Baptist Church in Cold Springs in 2008.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband's Earnest Combs and Curtis Brock, son Howard Brock and siblings Raymond Wilson, Kathleen Wilson and Thelma Baker. Survivors include son Harold Combs, daughter Debbie Kappes, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, September 5, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12pm also at the funeral home. Marie's final resting place will be in Butler Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth at 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now