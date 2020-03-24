|
Marie C. Froendhoff
Southgate - Marie C. Froendhoff (nee. Manning), 97, of Southgate, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22nd at her daughter's residence in Verona, KY. She worked for the war effort during World War II at Crosley's in Cincinnati. She also worked part time at Shulker's Pharmacy in Ft. Thomas. Her favorite hobbies were painting and spending time with her grandchildren. Marie was a 70 year member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate, a member of the Altar Society and a Kentucky Colonel. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Bertha (nee. Griesinger) Manning and husband, John "Jack" Froendhoff. She is survived by her daughters, Terry (the late Gary) McGlone, Linda (Larry) Ackerson, Karen Froendhoff & Sandy (Rich) Tabeling; sons, Rick (Netty) & Scott (Angi) Froendhoff; 14 grandchildren: Jason, Meghan, Jenny, Matt, Joe, Kurt, Scott, Allie, Kelsay, Christopher, Michael, Maria, Jacob & Matthew and 11 great grandchildren. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private prayer service will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. There will be a Memorial Mass held at St. Therese Church, Southgate at a later date to be announced. Memorials and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020