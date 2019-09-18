|
Marie C. Seuberling
Mason - Marie C. (nee Gerner) Seuberling of Mason. Beloved wife of the late Martin "Jerry" Seuberling. Loving mother of Daniel (Kimberly) Seuberling and Kenneth (Jeanie Frazier) Seuberling. Proud grandmother of Zoee (Adam) Rottenberg, Zack (Madeleine Schulz) Seuberling, Ashley (Steve) Witt, Elizabeth and Isabel Seuberling. Great grandmother of Paige, Wyatt, Charlotte, and Quinn. Sister of the late Sally Mundy and Mae Dittelberger. Leaves behind her sister-in-law Joann (the late Ron) Seuberling and many nieces and nephews. Passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 99. Friends will be received Saturday, September 21 from 2:30 - 3:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019