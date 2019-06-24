Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
26 E. Villa Place
Ft. Thomas, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
26 E. Villa Place
Ft. Thomas, OH
Ft. Thomas - Marie Christine Cox, 105, of Ft. Thomas passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care Center. Marie was the daughter of the late Clemens and Ursula (Strief) Busse of Newport, KY. Marie retired from Shillito's in Cincinnati. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Joe. Marie was the 3rd oldest of nine children. She was also preceded in death by her 3 brothers and five sisters. Marie is survived by many nieces, nephews and caring friends. Visitation will be from 10-11am on Thursday (June 27), with Mass following at St. Thomas Catholic Church, of which she was a member, located at 26 E. Villa Place, Ft. Thomas. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials to or in the form of masses. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 24, 2019
