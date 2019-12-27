Services
Dage, Marie, age 80, passed away December 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Dr. Richard C. Dage I. Beloved mother of Janice Dage, Mike (Brea) Dage, Jeff (Susan) Dage, Betsy (David) Ashman, and Ellen Dage. Adored grandmother of Christopher Necamp, Lacey Chadwell, Sam Chadwell, Joshua Dage, Rebekah Dage, Jacob Ashman, Jonas Ashman, and Elijah Dage. Cherished sister of Frank (Judy) LeCompte. Preceded in death by son Rick Dage II, grandaughter Sarah Dage, brother Marvin LeCompte, and her dear friend Bob Lincoln. Visitation Monday December 30, 2019 from 11am-12pm followed by mass at 12pm both at Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to Su Casa Hispanic Center. Guestbook at strawserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
