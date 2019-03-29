Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ellingson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ellingson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marie Ellingson Obituary
MARIE ELLINGSON

Union - Marie Carolyn Ellingson (née Smith), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Marie was born on December 16, 1948 to the late Philip Smith and Gladys Friedrich Smith. She is preceded in death by her sister, Janet Fricke. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bruce Ellingson. She was a loving mother to her daughters, Darci Gressick (Arthur) and Stacy Levi (Joshua). She will be greatly missed by her granddaughters, Anna and Rachel, as well as her brother, Gary Smith (Carol). Marie loved to travel, she and her husband visited all 50 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Above all, Marie loved and cherished her family. Spending time with those she loved brought her the greatest joy. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Foundation, for the benefit of St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now