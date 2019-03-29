|
MARIE ELLINGSON
Union - Marie Carolyn Ellingson (née Smith), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Marie was born on December 16, 1948 to the late Philip Smith and Gladys Friedrich Smith. She is preceded in death by her sister, Janet Fricke. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bruce Ellingson. She was a loving mother to her daughters, Darci Gressick (Arthur) and Stacy Levi (Joshua). She will be greatly missed by her granddaughters, Anna and Rachel, as well as her brother, Gary Smith (Carol). Marie loved to travel, she and her husband visited all 50 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Above all, Marie loved and cherished her family. Spending time with those she loved brought her the greatest joy. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Foundation, for the benefit of St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019