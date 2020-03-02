|
|
Marie Flora Babin
Bellevue - Marie Flora Babin, 81, of Bellevue, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 28, 2020. Marie, a proud P&G retiree, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, feeding the deer, playing cards with her gal pals and an active member in the Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben V. and Irene Rogers Flora and her brother, Roger Flora. Marie is survived by her devoted children, Mark William (Andrea) Babin, Linda Marie Babin Thoman, Brett Anthony (Patty) Babin and Guy Matthew Babin, her loving grandchildren, Bernadette, Indigo, Ian and Amanda, and her dear siblings, Linda Flora Salazar and Ben "Buddy" Flora. Visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday (March 5) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave. Private family burial will take place Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellevue High School, c/o Ben and Irene Flora Fund, 219 Center St., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp, Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020