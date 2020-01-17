Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2409 Dixie Hwy
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Genevieve "Sis" Bell


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Genevieve "Sis" Bell Obituary
Marie Genevieve "Sis" Bell

Ft. Thomas - "Sis" Marie Genevieve Bell (nee Bocklage)

Sis was born in 1923 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Sis was married to John C. "Jack" Bell for 49 years until his death in 1995. She is survived by her children Kathy Bell (Jerry) Koster, J. Patrick (Mary O'Donnell) Bell, Nancy Bell (Larry Goodridge) and Dan (Cindy Heimbrock) Bell; grandchildren Christopher (Misha) Bell, Holly Bell, Katie (Nathan) Rosenberg and Adam (Shannon) Bell; great-grandchildren Jack Bell, Henry Bell, Miles Rosenberg, Aviva Rosenberg, Hudson Bell and Addison Bell; sister Kathleen "Kate" Steenken; brother-in-law James Bell; also survived by 30 nieces and nephews from coast to coast. Sis attended grammar school, high school in Northern Kentucky and business college in Cincinnati. She also lived three years in Louisville with her husband Jack. The young couple relocated to Northern KY where they raised their family. Visitation Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to The Point/ARC of Northern KY, 104 Pike St., Covington, KY 41011 www.thepointarc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now