Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Geartlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. Geartlein

Add a Memory
Marie L. Geartlein Obituary
Marie L. Geartlein

Cincinnati - Marie L. Geartlein beloved daughter of the late John C. and Mamie (nee Newcomb) Geartlein, dear sister of the late Howard J. Geartlein and Virginia Lee Geartlein, loving aunt of Linda Steinmetz (John) and great aunt of several great nieces and nephews, loving friend of Harriet Kroth and Don Kroth. December 25, 2019. Age 86 years. Visitation Friday from 12-1 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to Ruth Lyons Children's Fund or to the SPCA.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -